Latest entertainment News, highlights Today September 17, 2024: Diddy's Miami raid discovery: ‘Freak Off’ supplies, AR-15s, narcotics found by feds in home
Sep 17, 2024 11:26 PM IST
Welcome to the highlights platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for September 17, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on September 17, 2024: Sean 'Diddy' Combs was arrested in Manhattan on Monday, September 16, roughly six months after feds raided his luxurious mansions in Miami and Los Angeles.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 17, 2024 11:26 PM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Diddy's Miami raid discovery: ‘Freak Off’ supplies, AR-15s, narcotics found by feds in home
- The indictment unsealed on Tuesday alleges that Diddy “subjected victims to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse," forcing them to engage in ‘Freak Offs.’
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, highlights Today September 17, 2024: Diddy's Miami raid discovery: ‘Freak Off’ supplies, AR-15s, narcotics found by feds in home