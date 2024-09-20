Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 20, 2024: Katrina Kaif interacts with paparazzi at Mumbai event, fans hail 'stunning lady boss'. Watch
Sep 20, 2024 7:46 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on September 20, 2024: Katrina Kaif attended a Mumbai event.
Bollywood News Live Updates: Katrina Kaif interacts with paparazzi at Mumbai event, fans hail 'stunning lady boss'. Watch
- For the event, Katrina Kaif wore a beige outfit – waistcoat under a jacket and trousers. She also wore matching heels.
Sep 20, 2024 7:38 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Payal Kapadia's Cannes winner All We Imagine as Light begins Oscar-qualifying run with Kerala theatrical release
- Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light, which won the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival, is finally seeing the light of the day in India.
Sep 20, 2024 7:07 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth make first public appearance after marriage, hold hands at Mumbai airport. Watch
- For the travel, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a pink and red suit and sandals. Siddharth was seen in a denim shirt, black pants and a cap.
Sep 20, 2024 6:26 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: When Amitabh Bachchan stood up for Jaya Bachchan using her maiden name Bhaduri: ‘She is more famous…’
- Reddit unearthed an old article penned by Taroon Coomar Bhaduri in 1989, where he spilled unknown facts about Amitabh Bachchan.
Sep 20, 2024 6:22 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Vikrant Massey announces new release date for The Sabarmati Report. Here's when it will hit the theatres
- The Sabarmati Report was earlier slated to release in May and then it was announced to hit the theatres on August 2. Now, makers have locked a new date.
Sep 20, 2024 6:18 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Shilpa Shetty says she can't endorse things which don’t give good health: ‘I think more than other people in my field’
- In an interview with Hindustan Times, actor Shilpa Shetty talks about her responsibility as a star while getting associated with a brand.
Sep 20, 2024 6:11 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Divorce cancel? Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez back to school night business looking ‘cool and cordial’
- Lopez and Affleck remain cordial despite divorce proceedings, focusing on their children's well-being.
