Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 26, 2024: Jimmy Kimmel brings out wife Molly to fire back at Trump's insults, ‘Shut up and go away’
Sep 26, 2024 12:00 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for September 26, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on September 26, 2024: Jimmy Kimmel teams up with wife Molly McNearney to roast Donald Trump
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 26, 2024 12:00 AM IST
TV News Live Updates: Jimmy Kimmel brings out wife Molly to fire back at Trump's insults, ‘Shut up and go away’
- While Trump seemed convinced Molly didn't want Kimmel to joke about him, the television host brought her onstage for a surprise cameo.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 26, 2024: Jimmy Kimmel brings out wife Molly to fire back at Trump's insults, ‘Shut up and go away’