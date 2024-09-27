Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 27, 2024: Kim Porter's dad breaks silence on Diddy and daughter's tragic death rumours, calls previous probe 'a load of...'
Sep 27, 2024 3:06 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for September 27, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on September 27, 2024: After Kim Porter' death in November 2018, Diddy attended her funeral in Columbus, Georgia, holding her father's hand at the difficult time.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 27, 2024 3:06 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Kim Porter's dad breaks silence on Diddy and daughter's tragic death rumours, calls previous probe 'a load of...'
- Kim Porter's father has now reacted to Sean Diddy Combs and his daughter's tragic death rumours, hoping that the “truth will come out.”
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 27, 2024: Kim Porter's dad breaks silence on Diddy and daughter's tragic death rumours, calls previous probe 'a load of...'