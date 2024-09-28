Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 28, 2024: Diddy: New charges possible as grand jury convenes for sex worker's testimony; law firm reports 50 alleged victims
Sep 28, 2024 6:27 AM IST
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in court, as shown in new illustration.
Music News Live Updates: Diddy: New charges possible as grand jury convenes for sex worker's testimony; law firm reports 50 alleged victims
- As Diddy's grand jury doubles down on not “taking anything off the table” in sexual trafficking probe, a law firm reveals many abuse victims were minors.
Sep 28, 2024 6:17 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Saif Ali Khan says it wasn't an option to live off parents' money: My dad told me not to depend on financial inheritance
- Saif Ali Khan is the eldest child of actor Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. His new movie Devara: Part 1 released on Friday.
Sep 28, 2024 6:14 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Shabana Azmi reacts to Hema Committee report at IIFA 2024: 'Women in India were suppressed across centuries'
- Shabana Azmi recently reacted to Justice Hema Committee Report. The veteran actor said that Mahesh Bhatt's Arth is much more relevant in today's times.
Sep 28, 2024 6:10 AM IST
Bollywood News Live Updates: Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai hopes All We Imagine As Light makes it to Oscars race too: 'I will cheer for them'
- Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai celebrates the film's selection as India's entry for Oscars & touches upon Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light missing out
