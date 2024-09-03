Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 3, 2024: Why is ‘HYBE stop sabotaging NewJeans’ trending?
Sep 3, 2024 2:02 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on September 3, 2024: Girl Band NewJeans gain massive support from fans amidst controversy with HYBE
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here.
Music News Live Updates: Why is ‘HYBE stop sabotaging NewJeans’ trending?
- Music label HYBE became the centre of criticism in South Korea amidst controversy surrounding NewJeans. Fans have come out in support of their favourite group.
Sep 3, 2024 1:48 AM IST
Music News Live Updates: Diddy federal probe far from over: Fancy Miami hotel issued a subpoena to hand over records; Ex Daphne Joy also named
- Federal prosecutors have named Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy in a grand jury subpoena to a Miami hotel, asking for heavy information about the rapper.
