Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 4, 2024: Seventeen Mingyu's private and inappropriate photos leaked by popular brand's employee; fans call for strict action

Seventeen Mingyu's private and inappropriate photos leaked by popular brand's employee; fans call for strict action
Sep 4, 2024 12:25 AM IST
Latest entertainment news on September 4, 2024: SEVENTEEN's Mingyu promoting L'Occitane's shower oil on his Instagram a week before the luxury skincare brand's employee was suspended for leaking his private photos from a commercial shoot for a brand campaign.
Music News Live Updates: Seventeen Mingyu's private and inappropriate photos leaked by popular brand's employee; fans call for strict action
- SEVENTEEN fans emphasised that L'Occitane employee's mere suspension wasn't enough after Mingyu's private photos from a commercial shoot were leaked online.
