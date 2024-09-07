Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 7, 2024: Jennifer Garner trying to woo BF back as ‘ridiculous closeness’ with Affleck puts John Miller and JLo on the same page
Sep 7, 2024 3:35 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for September 7, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on September 7, 2024: Sep 1, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jennifer Garner in the crowd at the match between Chicago Red Stars and Angel City FC during the first half at BMO Stadium.
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 7, 2024 3:35 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Jennifer Garner trying to woo BF back as ‘ridiculous closeness’ with Affleck puts John Miller and JLo on the same page
- Jennifer Garner is reportedly trying to “salvage” her relationship with John Miller amid reports of romance troubles and that he's not a big fan of Ben Affleck.
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 7, 2024: Jennifer Garner trying to woo BF back as ‘ridiculous closeness’ with Affleck puts John Miller and JLo on the same page