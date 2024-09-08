Live
Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 8, 2024: Nicole Kidman leaves Venice Film Festival midway after learning her mom passed away: ‘I have to go…
Sep 8, 2024 5:37 AM IST
Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for September 8, 2024.
Latest entertainment news on September 8, 2024: Angelina Jolie and Nicole Kidman body-shamed at Venice International Film Festival
Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
Sep 8, 2024 5:37 AM IST
Hollywood News Live Updates: Nicole Kidman leaves Venice Film Festival midway after learning her mom passed away: ‘I have to go…
- Nicole Kidman cut her Venice Film Festival visit short after her mother died. Director accepted the Best Actress award for her, dedicating it to Kidman's mother
News entertainment Latest entertainment News, Live Updates Today September 8, 2024: Nicole Kidman leaves Venice Film Festival midway after learning her mom passed away: ‘I have to go…