Thiruvananthapuram, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 65 on Wednesday, with social media flooded with heartfelt greetings and birthday wishes from fans and industry colleagues. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turns 65; announces liver transplant aid, anti-drug drive

Actors, directors, and technicians from the Malayalam film industry shared photos of the 'Kireedam' actor on their social media handles, extending birthday greetings.

'Lalettan', as fans affectionately call him, is celebrating his 65th birthday while basking in the success of his recent films 'L2: Empuraan' and 'Thudarum', both reportedly entering the ₹200 crore club.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished the actor via his 'X' handle, posting a photo with the caption, "Happy birthday dear @Mohanlal."

Superstar Mammootty also extended his wishes, posting, "Happy birthday dear Lal," and a photo of the two sitting together.

"Happiest birthday, dear Laletta! Love and respect always and forever," actress Manju Warrier wrote on Instagram.

The 'Aadujeevitham'-fame Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, producer Antony Perumbavoor, and several others also wished Mohanlal on his special day.

Born on May 21, 1960, Mohanlal has had an illustrious film career spanning over four decades, featuring in more than 400 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada.

A five-time National Award winner and recipient of several state honours, Mohanlal was conferred the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2019.

To mark his birthday, the actor announced two noble initiatives through his ViswaSanthi Foundation.

In a video message posted on Facebook, he said the Foundation, in collaboration with Baby Memorial Hospital, would offer liver transplant surgeries at significantly subsidised rates for deserving children from economically weaker sections.

"Many children in Kerala suffer from liver ailments and need transplants. This initiative aims to extend a helping hand to their families," he said.

He also launched a year-long anti-drug campaign titled 'Be a Hero' under the aegis of the Foundation.

Established by Mohanlal in 2015, the ViswaSanthi Foundation implements focused programmes in healthcare, education, and socio-economic development for the underprivileged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.