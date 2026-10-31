A Solvang cottage formerly owned by Dolly Parton is listed for $1.995 million; a buyer paid $185,000 for it in 1999

Most of us have probably wondered what it would be like to step inside a famous person's home. In one small town in California, that daydream came with a price tag. According to Noozhawk, a local news outlet in Santa Barbara County, a three-unit property at 561 Alisal Road in Solvang was listed in spring 2026 for $1,995,000. This cottage once had Dolly Parton as its owner.

A small house with a big name

Dolly Parton, who owned a three-unit property in Solvang, California, from 2004 to 2014. (AP)

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The front home is a cottage that was built back in 1920. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Behind it is an upper unit with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a lower unit with one bedroom. Each of the three units has its own enclosed patio. Parton owned the property for 10 years, starting in 2004. The stained-glass window on top of the front door displays the word “Dolly” along with her butterfly icon, though the current owner added it. A plaque at the white fence also identifies the property as her old home. A small windmill stands by the cottage, which fits Solvang’s Danish roots. The property also sits in the Santa Ynez Valley, not far from Michael Jackson’s former Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos.

Clues she left behind

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{{^usCountry}} Owner Cris Lapp shared some of the details with Noozhawk. Parton’s makeup room, wig room, and dressing area were upstairs in the back house. Lapp first heard about the Parton connection during escrow. He was skeptical at first because the title didn’t show anything. According to permits confirmed by his escrow agent, the home was previously owned by Dolly Parton Enterprises. It hasn’t been confirmed how long she was there. A longtime resident who works at a local history museum told Noozhawk she would be very surprised if Parton ever stayed overnight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owner Cris Lapp shared some of the details with Noozhawk. Parton’s makeup room, wig room, and dressing area were upstairs in the back house. Lapp first heard about the Parton connection during escrow. He was skeptical at first because the title didn’t show anything. According to permits confirmed by his escrow agent, the home was previously owned by Dolly Parton Enterprises. It hasn’t been confirmed how long she was there. A longtime resident who works at a local history museum told Noozhawk she would be very surprised if Parton ever stayed overnight. {{/usCountry}}

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Legendary US singer-songwriter and country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, her family announced on August 25, 2026.

From $185,000 to about $2 million

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Property records, as cited in the news coverage, reveal that an early buyer had bought the property for $185,000 in 1999. Parton owned it from 2004 to 2014. It was then purchased by a local family in 2014, according to the escrow officer quoted by Noozhawk. Lapp had bought the property in 2022 as a temporary place to live while he and his partner were building their dream house in Solvang. In the meantime, he has managed to renovate the windmill and add the stained glass as well.

Lapp told Noozhawk that he wanted to make sure that Parton’s name was not forgotten from the home's story. The asking price of $1,995,000 is more than ten times the amount at which it was bought in 1999. That gap might seem huge, but it covers 27 years of inflation and Lapp’s conservation efforts. So, it doesn't tell us the value of Parton’s name alone.

Does a big name raise the price?

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A survey was carried out by London agency Beauchamp Estates, reported by Spear’s, that looked at celebrity homes sold in Central London between 2023 and 2025. They found that an A-list celebrity link can attract far more attention, with up to 10 times more webpage views over six months and up to 40 times more social media posts than a standard listing. These are the agency’s own figures. But the survey also showed that fame doesn’t always guarantee a higher final price. The value is still driven by location, size, features, quality, and presentation.

London’s luxury market isn't the same as that of a small town in California, so those findings can't predict what Solvang’s cottage will sell for. Parton died in August at the age of 80. Whoever got the keys to Parton's former home now owns a home with a genuine connection to the beloved singer, and a story that the locals are still arguing about.