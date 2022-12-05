Adnan Sami shares how the casting of Rani Mukerji raised the bar in his Tera Chehra music video

Adnan Sami got to woo several actors in his music videos like Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Bhumika Chawla and Ameesha Patel. The singer-composer gained notice in the early 2000s with his popular romantic numbers. But they grew more in popularity, thanks to the star power provided by the leading ladies of the time. (Also read: When Adnan Sami clarified if Ameesha Patel starred in his video due to financial crunch)

In an interview, Adnan joked that while he wanted to work with the actors, they were also keen to work with him. He revealed he had a vision for the songs when they were first created. Adnan went on to state, "At that time, nobody had done this before. It was wonderful for them to do that.”

"I was very lucky," Adnan said in a video interview with Bollywood Hungama. Especially with the music video for Tera Chehra, he said, "I don't think there was ever a doubt in anybody's mind when we said let's look at the possibility of Rani. The whole idea was to try and portray her look-wise, in a slightly different way [than before]. She looked stunning. She's an incredible artiste. The kind of emotions the song needed, only she was able to pull off. She exceeded all our expectations."

He added, "They played a very important part in elevating the bar of what impact the music video can have if you have great performers."

Adnan became an Indian citizen in 2016 and was awarded the Padma Shri in January 2020. He also appeared in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) in a song. His first album in India was with the veteran singer Asha Bhosle titled Kabhi to Nazar Milao in 2000. His first song composed for a feature film was Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob for Ajnabee (2001) starring Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu.

