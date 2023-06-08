Arko on working with Chris Gayle: He might take up rapping full-time

Singer-composer Arko Pravo Mukherjee’s recent collaboration with cricketer Chris Gayle is earning rave reviews. The song, Oh Fatima, which released last month, has crossed five million views on YouTube and Mukherjee couldn’t be happier. Talking about the collab with the cricketer from West Indies, he says, “Chris loves music and has his own studio in Jamaica. Also, he has a natural swag and a unique style which reflects in the song. We had a blast shooting all over Dubai. Chris recorded his parts much quicker than we had assumed. Most of his studio time in Mumbai was spent on jokes and fan moments with my team.” Chris Gayle and Arko Pravo Mukherjee (Photo: Instagram)

Musician at heart

The Mission Majnu composer adds that Gayle is a talented musician, who takes the craft very seriously. Talking about his knack in rapping, Mukherjee says, “He’s great with that and he’s only getting better with experience. I won’t be surprised if he takes it up full-time.”

Pitch perfect

Sharing how Gayle was inside the studio, Mukherjee shares that he was “much more comfortable than I initially thought”. He adds, “That’s because he has a studio back home.“

Hittin’ it out of the park

Ask if he always had an international artiste in mind for the song and Mukherjee shares, “This song was in my bank for a while as I was looking for the right musician. When I got in touch with Chris, he expressed his interest in music and I saw his past musical works too. He loved the song and that’s how things worked out.”