Asees Kaur: When I started, I would sing every song offered, now I am cautious

Many chartbusters later, Asees Kaur says she still gets nervous before a song releases. “I get the jitters, and I can’t sleep a day before it. This nervousness will go on till my last song,” she laughs.

She recently came out with her new single, Boli Tujhse. “People have showered a lot of love, they are loving the vocals. It’s a beautiful melody you can’t help but fall in love with,” she gushes. But after all these years, does she still choose songs the same way as when she had just started off?

The Raataan Lambiyaan (Shershaah) and Tere Bin (Simmba) singer denies, “When I started, I was not choosing songs, to be honest. I was not in a position to select them, so I was singing all songs I was offered to sing. Now I am a little cautious while choosing any project. I should connect with the song in some way or the other. If I feel the emotion, only then I can convey it to the listeners. That’s my only criteria of choosing a song.”

We further ask how important is the money offered to her- will she sing a song only for it? “Nahi. The thing is while choosing a good song, money is never the criteria, we don’t discuss about it. If I like the song, I will do it. If I don’t like it, I quote such a big amount that you are not able to afford it. I am just kidding! That’s not the case. Money is never involved while picking up a project. It just has to be good, that’s all,” she ends.