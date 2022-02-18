Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bappiji finished my film three months ago: KC Bokadia

Filmmaker KC Bokadia talks about his long association with late Bappi Lahiri and the personal bond he shared with him
KC Bokadia and Bappi Lahiri
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 04:21 PM IST
BySoumya Vajpayee

The sudden death of veteran musician Bappi Lahiri has left his peers from the industry in shock. One among them is filmmaker KC Bokadia, who associated with the late legend on several projects. “Bappi ji and I worked together in more than 20 films. Our association was really long, and it wasn’t just limited to work. We shared a strong personal bond, too. We were like family. As far as our work associations go, we worked on films such as Aaj Ka Arjun (1990), which featured the super hit song, Gori Hain Kalaiyaan. Then there were projects like Phool Bane Angarey (1991), Police Aur Mujrim (1992), Tyagi (1992), etc. Working with him was always a pleasure. His work ethic was phenomenal,” says Bokadia.

What makes the Lal Baadshah (1999) director content is that after an association for over three decades, Lahiri was part of his recent project, too. “The biggest thing is that almost three months back, he finished working on the music of my film, Two Brothers Teri Meherbaniyan 2. Apart from composing the music, he’s also sung a few songs in the film along with Sonu Nigam (singer),” says the filmmaker, who feels Lahiri’s death has been a shock for him: “It’s a personal loss. I wish that he rests in peace in heaven.”

