Billy Porter slams Harry Styles' Vogue cover again: ‘You’re using my community to elevate you'

Billy Porter has a strong reaction to Harry Styles' 2020 Vogue Cover that saw the singer posing in a dress. In a new interview with The Telegraph, Billy Porter has once again lashed out at Harry and the magazine for putting the As It Was singer on the cover and said that he got it because he is "white and he's straight." This is not the first time that the 53-year-old Pose star has reacted to the same issue. Billy Porter has addressed his issue with the 2020 Vogue cover featuring Harry Styles.

What Billy Porter said about Harry Styles

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Billy, who is openly gay, said, “It’s not Harry Styles’ fault that he happens to be white and cute and straight and fit into the infrastructure that way. I call out the gatekeepers. Non-binary blah blah blah blah. No. It doesn’t feel good to me. You’re using my community — or your people are using my community — to elevate you. You haven’t had to sacrifice anything."

What Billy Porter said about Anna Vintour

Billy further added how he had earlier spoken to Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who had reached out to him on how to take the representation forward. He said, "That b***h said to me at the end, ‘How can we do better?’ And I was so taken off guard that I didn’t say what I should have said. Use your power as Vogue to uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement.”

This is not the first time that Billy has reacted to Harry's Vogue cover. He had earlier expressed his disappointment at the cover and said how it was him who changed that discourse around fashion and had to fight all through his life to reach that position. He later apologized to Harry for including his name. Billy turned heads at the 2019 Academy Awards where he wore a Christian Sirirano velvet tuxedo gown.

Meanwhile, Harry was recently seen at London's National Theatre, where paparazzo caught him cozying up to actor Taylor Russell, fueling dating rumours. Neither of the two has addressed their rumored romance. Harry concluded his Love on Tour concert last month in Italy. He shared a BTS video from the tour on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, “To the most inspiring people I know. Goodbye for now. Love On Tour forever.”

