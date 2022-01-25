Kavita Krishnamurti: I miss good lyrics

Singer Kavita Krishnamurti has recorded over 50,000 songs in 46 languages in her five-decade-long journey. Reminiscing about the phase she enjoyed the most, the singer says, “I’ve had the privilege of working with many composers, singers and lyricists. Every moment has been part of my learning process. In Bollywood, by the time we touched the 90s, I had delivered some wonderful songs. The tracks I sang in the mid-90s for films like 1942: A Love Story (1994), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996) and Bombay (1995) were extra special.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked how she feels about the Hindi film music of today, the veteran has mixed views: “Some of the songs are splendid, I like the innovative approach and fusion style. But, there are quite a few that are not my taste. I miss good lyrics.”

Ask her how the pandemic has been for her, and the Aaj Main Upar (Khamoshi: The Musical) and Mera Piya Ghar Aaya (Yaraana; 1995) singer says, “I enjoyed working on some projects with my husband, Dr L Subramaniam, at home, including songs like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Vande Mataram.”

Krishnamurti was recently honoured with the Mohammed Rafi Award and she holds it close to her heart: “I was delighted to receive the award. Rafi saab is one of the most iconic playback singers. My experience of recording two lines for a film called Ladies Tailor (1981) with him is a memory I’ll always treasure. He was one of the finest human beings.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The singer, who celebrates her 64th birthday today, says it is a low-key affair this time. “I will have a quiet birthday at home, with family,” the singer signs off, quipping, “I’m young as long as I can sing or enjoy music.”