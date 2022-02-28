BTS ARMY goes crazy as Jungkook removes his eyebrow-piercing, calls it 'the end of an era'

BTS member Jungkook, who is known for his edgy fashion sense apart from his music, left his fans in utter shock as he revealed that he has removed one of his most prominent piercings. In a new video on Instagram, Jungkook shared his new look in which his eyebrow piercing was missing. BTS' fans, collectively known as ARMY, had mixed reactions to Jungkook's decision. While some called the musician removing his piercing the 'end of an era,' others expressed confidence that he will come up with a new piercing soon. Also Read: BTS' Jungkook reacts to Jin dragging him away during AMAs speech in new video

Jungkook shared a black and white video on his Instagram Stories in which he had his mask lowered. He hummed as he slowly started to push the hair on his forehead towards his ears, and concluded the video with a short gasp as he touched the spot at his eyebrow where the piercing used to be. A fan wrote, "Jungkook cutely showing he removed his eyebrow piercing while humming beautifully, his tiny gasp in the end."

jungkook cutely showing he removed his eyebrow piercing while humming beautifully, his tiny gasp in the end 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZB5scTT1Cx — jk updates ? (@jjklve) February 26, 2022

Another fan shared a short clip from Jungkook's video on Twitter and wrote, "Wait What?? Jungkook removed his eyebrows piercing." One commented that they need Jungkook's piercing back for their "sanity." Several others said that they are already missing the famous piercing. "Jungkook took off his eyebrow piercing. I don't know how to feel about life anymore," one wrote.

jungkook's eyebrow piercing, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/6NSl2peXsb — hourly vminkook (@hourlyvmk) February 26, 2022

Another commented, "Jungkook's eyebrow piercing's gone. This is the end of an era. I don't have a reason to live anymore. goodbye."

A fan wrote a direct tribute for the absent piercing that read, "Dear Jungkook’s piercing, you may gone but will never be forgotten, still remember how I fell off my chair when I first saw you, thank you for all the beautiful memories, I will miss you."

However, some fans strongly believe that Jungkook will soon be back with another bold piercing. One wrote, "Everyone crying over how Jungkook took off his eye brow piercing, watch him coming back with a belly piercing for Seoul concert."

There used to be a lot of speculations about whether Jungkook's eyebrow piercings are fake or real, with some saying that he was wearing stickers. The musician clarified in a video on social media last year that he had gotten the piercing done, joking that he did it as he had grown tired of wearing stickers.

