BTS ARMY turns Pokemon-themed bench into tourist spot to recreate Jin's pics; fans call him 'ultimate trendsetter'

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are known for the loyal base they have secured all across the world. The fans, collectively known as ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth), leave no opportunity to express their love for the K-pop stars. In the latest, Jin clicked a picture at a pokemon-themed bench, which has now been turned into a tourist destination by his fans.

Jin recently visited a Baskin Robbins outlet in Hannam-dong, Seoul, where a Pokemon-themed event was underway. He took to his Instagram account to share pictures from the visit, which also marked the first time he was seen without his hand cast, following surgery on his left index finger in March. In one of the pictures, Jin was sitting on a bench with stuffed Pikachus on both sides and a Pokeball on his lap. Giant cutouts of Pokémon characters featured in the background.

The pictures immediately went viral, after which Jin's fans narrowed down the location and decided to visit it. In a video shared by a fan account, people are seen queuing up outside the Baskin Robbins outlet to recreate Jin's picture on the bench.

This is not the first time that Jin has turned something into a tourist spot by simply expressing his love for it. Previously, he recommended a Korean restaurant in LA in 2018 during an interview, and his fans turned up in large numbers and formed long queues outside the eatery. The owner of the restaurant even told Jin to stop taking its name because they have been swarmed with orders. The same has been the case with clothes, food, gadgets, or any products that Jin has hinted at.

Fans hailed him as the 'ultimate trendsetter' as the same happened again with the Pokemon-themed bench. Several referred to him as 'celebrities of celebrities,' while one wrote, 'Seokjin's impact is out of this world.' Another commented, "Everything that seokjin touches turns to gold. An ultimate trendsetter indeed."

Meanwhile, BTS is preparing to release its new album on June 10. The anthology album titled Proof consists of 15 tracks, including several old songs and a new song Run BTS. The lead track is titled Yet To Come.

