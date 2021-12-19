BTS: Fans beg for mercy after ‘tipsy’ V posts shirtless video and gives glimpse of his beard: 'Excuse me, sir'

BTS singer V left fans stunned after he shared a video in which he was seen shirtless. The Christmas Tree singer took to Instagram Stories and shared a black and white video in which he was seen moving around his room.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While fans noticed him shirtless, they also pointed out that his beard has grown. The video also gave a glimpse of the Christmas decorations on one side of the room while jazz music played in the background.

Fans took to Twitter and reacted to the video. “Excuse me sir! Mr. Kim Taehyung what are you doing to us? I can't breathe. Please someone stop Taehyungssi from drinking for our own sanity!” a fan tweeted. “I just woke up oh my god shirtless Mr Kim Taehyung and the facial hair excuse me sir?? what was the reason he's so hot,” added another.

“Excuse me sir?! Our soul left our bodies because of you Mr. Kim Taehyung. I just woke up and saw this,” added a third fan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans also reached out to the singer on Weverse to know what he was up to when he shared the video. “Taehyung, are you drunk?” a fan asked, as translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_. V replied, “No!! tipsy.” Replying to yet another fan who asked if he was drinking and suggested, “Let's cover up the skin. There's too much (revealing),” V said, “Just know that you won't be able to see this beard from tomorrow hahahahaha.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan requested V to not shave off his facial hair, adding that the moustache suited him. However, V replied, “I achieved my aim of quarantine this time.. I (showed) proof and the end hahaha.”

The singer seemed to have posted the video to show BTS leader RM his grown beard. Commenting on one of RM's posts on Weverse, V said, “Hyung see my Instagram, I showed off my beard.”

Also read: BTS: V gives relationship advice after fan asks if they should break-up with boyfriend: 'If you still have feelings...'

Last week, V had hinted he had grown his beard while commenting on one of RM's post on Instagram. He then shared a video of his stubble.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}