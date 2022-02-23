BTS fans are convinced Suga's Spotify account is hacked, ask: 'Who put up a Bhojpuri song there?'

The Indian fans of BTS are convinced that one of the 'desis' hacked the Spotify account of Suga. ARMY, the BTS fandom, noticed a song, titled Suga Song, in his credits. The track was a Bhojpuri song that was seemingly about Lord Shiva.

Following this, taking to Twitter, the fans shared tweets asking who had hacked his account and added this song. A fan tweeted, "OMG a Bhojpuri song uploaded as Suga Song under Suga profile on Spotify. Who did this show yourself?" “This is kinda funny incident. Who did this? They literally added bhajan," wrote another fan. "The Suga song??? Who put up a Bhojpuri song on there," asked one person.

A Twitter user wrote, "Y’all… That SUGA SONG had to be a Bhojpuri bhajan out of thousands of famous Bolly songs?!?!?!? @Spotify fix my man’s account real quick this is embarrassing." "Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a Bhojpuri song in there," another comment read.

"The idea of probably explaining what that Bhojpuri song means to the entire fandom after listening to SUGA SONG in his Spotify profile is so embarrassing. Also, the Suga song is the best u can come up with after hacking the acc of the member of the biggest boy band," said a person.

Suga After visiting his Spotify profile and listening to "SUGA SONG" 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CrMXT0BscI — JUNGKOOK'S TING TING BALL⁷🦋 (@thvkoo7) February 23, 2022

Suga song??? lmao which one of you desis hacked his account and put up a bhojpuri song in there 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nsIwZ6UoxA — 𖧵Sky⁷ ♡ (@btxtrealm) February 23, 2022

imagine bts listening to that suga song sldjskjsks i can't —😭😭💀 pic.twitter.com/PGoGGSznCs — S⁷🧁• Help 📌 (@daebakxbangtang) February 23, 2022

"So I'm just gonna rant about this whole stuff which I just came across today in the morning. They literally hacked Suga's @spotify account, and the hacker uploaded an Indian song, don't know what their intentions are. I'm just disappointed!!!! #suga #bts #spotify #spotifyindi," tweeted one fan.

The Spotify account of Suga features original as well as remix songs such as My Universe - Suga Remix, Blueberry Eyes, Girl Of My Dreams, Suga’s Interlude among others.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are gearing up for their in-person Seoul concerts in March, participation at the 64th Grammys and Las Vegas concert in April.

The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Las Vegas concert will have four shows at Allegiant Stadium on April 8, April 9, April 15 and April 16. The BTS Permission To Dance On Stage-Seoul shows will take place on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Olympic Stadium in the city.

