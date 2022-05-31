BTS: J-Hope and RM share pics and videos from US trip ahead of White House visit; ARMY can't get enough of their selfies

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are in the United States for their meeting with US President Joe Biden. The K-pop group will meet the POTUS at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and will have discussions about diversity, Asian inclusion, and anti-Asian hate crimes. Ahead of the meeting, they have been visiting the tourist spots in the US, and J-Hope, RM, Jin, and V have shared glimpses of their visit on their Instagram handles. Also Read| BTS: Jungkook deletes all of his Instagram posts; confused ARMY asks, 'hope you're alright'

RM took to his Instagram account on Monday to share pictures from his visit to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. He also shared a picture of him posing in front of a wall that read Philip Guston, and shared a selfie of him lying down in a park. Reacting to his selfie, a fan wrote, "Cutie sitting there giving us boyfriend vibes. So in love with this man." Another commented, "I'm so in love."

RM's Instagram posts.

J-Hope shared a series of selfies on his Instagram account, as well as pictures of him from his day out. He also shared a picture of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. and one from a fine-dining restaurant. Fans showered love on J-Hope's selfies, with one writing, "He's fluffy and cute." Another commented, "I love you so much Hoba."

J-Hope's Instagram posts.

J-Hope also took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the elaborate dinner he had with his bandmates. Jungkook, who has deleted all of his Instagram posts without any explanations, was also heard in the video. He said, "Even when I take pictures of food, there's nothing I do with it." He shared another video on his Instagram Stories in which he showed a black hat lying on the pillow in his room. He tagged Jimin in the Story and was heard saying in the video, "Why is...this repeatedly in my room?"

Jin also shared a video from the trip on his Instagram account. His bandmate V had previously shared pictures and videos from his and Jin's indoor skydiving experience and golf game. Jin now shared a video of him playing golf, and captioned it in Korean, "Hahahahahahahahaha I think throwing it with your hands will go farther." J-Hope also dropped a comment, writing, "If it were me, I'd just throw it."

Apart from their meeting with Joe Biden, the band is also preparing for the release of their new album Proof on June 10. BTS' agency Big Hit Music shared new concept photos of the members on Monday, featuring them in a veil theme.

