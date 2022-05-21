BTS' J-Hope features in new selfies with Jin, teases singer over tagging him on Instagram post: 'Wow our hyung knows'

BTS member Jin recently met with fellow group member J-Hope and shared pictures. Taking to Instagram, Jin shared the selfies which he clicked inside a car. For the photos, Jin opted for a purple shirt while J-Hope was dressed in a white shirt and a yellow half sweater. The BTS members were also seen wearing mics. (Also Read | BTS' RM reveals his different personas 'sometimes comes as heavy burden': ‘At times I wonder who the real me is')

In the first photo, the duo smiled for the camera as J-Hope also flashed a thumbs-up sign. While Jin smiled in the second picture, J-Hope was seen smiling at someone sitting in front of him. Jin simply posted the photos but didn't caption the post or tag J-Hope.

Jin shared pictures with J-Hope.

J-Hope teased Jin.

J-Hope re-shared Jin's post.

Reacting to the pictures, J-Hope dropped a comment teasing Jin. He wrote, "Wow our hyung (elder brother) knows how to tag (people)!!!!!!!!!" J-Hope also added a string of emojis including fire, clapping hands, heart eyes, raised hands and red hearts. He also re-shared the post on his Instagram Stories and added a thumbs-up emoji.

Reacting to Jin's latest post, BTS fandom ARMY shared comments on Twitter. A fan wrote, "Hobi is literally the sweetest cutest and most caring person ever." "Hobi taught him, they're so wholesome I can't," said another fan. "The way he knew his hyung will get happy seeing so many emojis and he used so many of them," commented a Twitter user. "Proud teacher vibes," tweeted a person. "This is so wholesome I cant," said another person.

Recently, Jin had teased J-Hope over dropping comments on his Instagram posts. When J-Hope shared several pictures of himself on the social media platform, Jin had commented, "Don't just click on the like, post comments too jwehope." J-Hope laughed and replied, "Jjuin."

Earlier this month, Jin had posted several photos as he visited a Pokemon-themed cafe and posed with stuffed toys including that of Pikachu and a Pokeball. Following, Jin's advice, J-Hope wrote, "(You're) going around alone doing cute stuff by yourself (fire emoji)."

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently awaiting the release of their anthology album Proof. The new album will be unveiled on June 10. The album will consist of songs such as Run BTS, Born Singer, Yet To Come, Run, I Need You, Fire, Fake Love, Persona, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Moon, N.O, Boy in Luv, IDOL, Danger, Dynamite, Life Goes On and Butter.

