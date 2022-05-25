BTS’ Jin and Lee Sang Yeob wear matching shoes as they play golf together, fan calls them ‘twins’

BTS member Jin recently met with South Korean actor Lee Sang Yeob. The two stepped out for a round of golf and Lee Sang Yeob dropped a picture of them. In the picture, both are seen almost twinning in their similar-looking outfit and matching shoes. Soon after this, Jin also dropped a funny video of himself struggling with the golf club. (Also read: BTS: Brand apologises for editing Jungkook’s tattoo in ad, shares revised pic, fans asks why was it necessary at all)

The video features him covered in an all-white look as he is seen playing golf. Flaunting his golf moves, he gets his shirt stuck on the golf club as he keeps adjusting the gold ball. Sharing the funny video, Jin wrote in the caption using Korean fonts, “Even the shirt getting stuck (on the golf club) is perfect.”

Reacting to the video and picture, BTS ARMY shared their excitement to see Jin and Lee Sang Yeob together. Noticing them twinning, a fan wrote, “You got matching shoes!” “Just realized that they look like twins,” added another with a smiling emoji. “So sweet!” said another .

BTS' Jin and Lee Sang Yeob.

Jin was previously spotted catching up with South Korean chef Baek Jong Won. The two bonded over lunch followed by drinks. One of the pictures shared by Jin with Baek Jon Won features them inside a room as they pose for a selfie. He also shared close up shots of the spicy dishes enjoyed by them. They also held an outdoor barbecue session.

BTS consists of seven members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The boyband is currently awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. The new album, consisting of old and new songs, will be unveiled on June 10.

Actor Lee Sang Yeob, on the other hand, will be next seen in the coming K-drama, Eve. It also stars actor Seo Ye Ji.

