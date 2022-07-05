BTS: Jungkook dances to Suga's That That while recording Charlie Puth's Left and Right, was unsure of featuring in song

BTS member Jungkook recorded his and singer Charlie Puth's latest track Left and Right and also revealed why he wasn't sure about featuring in the song in a new video. Taking to its YouTube channel on Tuesday, Bangtan TV shared a video in which he was also seen warming up with BTS member Suga and singer PSY's song That That. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth confirm collab)

In the video, Jungkook said, "I got to feature in Charlie Puth's new song Left and Right. I'm so grateful that he reached out to me." Speaking about the first impression of the song, Jungkook said, "It was different. He's really experimenting with his music. 'That's so cool. That's amazing. I wish I could do that. I want to be like that', those were my thoughts." He also added, "'Could I make this song sound good? Will our voices sound good together?' I kept thinking about these things apart from the fact that it was a great song."

As the video continued, Band PD told him, "Let's review what we've done so far". After responding 'okay', Jungkook started an impromptu dance with steps from BTS member Suga and singer PSY's That That. Replying to a question on the things he took particular care about during recording, Jungkook said, "There's a distinct tone to every voice. So I hoped when I sang with Charlie our voices would be compatible. Since I had to express myself through my voice but also make it blend into the song so that it sounds harmonious. I think that was my main concern."

He also revealed that 'Ever since the d-day you went away' is his favourite part of the song. Jungkook also said that he had 'so much trouble' in pronouncing the word 'tangled' in the song. The youngest BTS member also said, "I wasn't sure if I should be the one to feature in the song but when Charlie and I messaged each other, he said he really loved my voice." During the recording, Jungkook also goofed around as he sang an opera version of the song.

Jungkook said that both he and Charlie used translators to communicate. "Charlie messaged in Korean and I messaged in English. We talked about filming short-form content." As the video ended, Jungkook said, "I was given this amazing opportunity. I did my best recording the song so I hope you enjoy it as well as Charlie and my chemistry. I'd like to do more projects like this if I get the chance." Last month, Charlie and Jungkook's latest single Left and Right was released. Earlier, Jungkook did a cover of Charlie's hit, We Don't Talk Anymore.

