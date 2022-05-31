Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS: Jungkook deletes all of his Instagram posts; confused ARMY asks, 'hope you're alright'

BTS singer Jungkook deleted all of his Instagram posts on Monday, leaving ARMY confused if he is promoting their new album Proof or is upset about something. 
Published on May 31, 2022 08:53 AM IST

ByHT Entertainment Desk 
Published on May 31, 2022 08:53 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jungkook has left BTS ARMY confused and in panic after he deleted all of the posts on his Instagram account. The singer started by deleting some of his photos one by one, and then removed the rest of the footage as well, including photos and videos of himself taken at concerts. By Monday, May 30, Jungkook's Instagram feed was completely empty, leaving his 40.4 million followers very confused. Also Read| BTS: Jungkook greets fan in Thai at Seoul Jazz Festival, says he hasn't signed an autograph 'in a long time'

BTS ARMY took to Twitter to express their shock and confusion over Jungkook's action. Some asked the singer if he was okay, while others said they are in tears on not being able to find the posts. One wrote, "I think he just didn’t like his Insta pics anymore and chose to delete them. A lot of people do that all the time," while another commented, "Jungkook!!?? What is happening?" A third one wrote, "Doesn’t make sense to delete all of that, including personal photos and videos over a possible collab. It does seem strange. Hope all is ok."

BTS ARMY reacts to Jungkook deleting his Instagram posts.
Many believed it was part of the promotions of BTS' upcoming album Proof. Referring to the album's title track Yet To Come, a fan asked, "No posts yet/Yet to Come. coincidence??? I think not!! #BTS_Proof." Another wrote, "I wonder is he doing what western artist do usually before they release albums. Or is his account got h@-cked?"

Meanwhile, fans noticed Jungkook's voice in his bandmate J-Hope's Instagram Stories, in which he was saying, "Even when I take pictures of food, there's nothing I do with it."

Jungkook, along with his bandmates RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, and V, is currently in Washington, D.C. for their meeting with the United States President Joe Biden. They are also gearing up for the release of their upcoming album Proof on June 10.

