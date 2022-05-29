BTS: Jungkook greets fan in Thai at Seoul Jazz Festival, says he hasn't signed an autograph 'in a long time'

Ahead of his travel to the US, BTS member Jungkook went to the Seoul Jazz Festival where he interacted with ARMY. He also greeted a fan in the Thai language and signed autographs. At the festival, a fan from Thailand noticed that Jungkook was singing beautifully, as he sat behind her. She took to her Instagram Stories and gave a detailed description of her interaction with Jungkook. (Also Read | BTS: Jungkook salutes fans and shows finger heart at Seoul airport, bows to paparazzi as he leaves for US. Watch)

As translated by Twitter user, @90staeguk, she wrote, "Today's peak story is that I went to Seoul Jazz Festival and sat very far from the stage, then there's someone sitting behind me. I was like 'wow, he can sing very beautifully' and when I turned to look, it was Jungkook BTS. At first, I'm not sure so I asked other people, 'Does Jungkook have his lower right lip pierced?' My friend said to look at the tattoos on his hand and it's really him lol."

The translation also read, "I sat there from 2 pm-6 pm, I waited for him to leave before I went to ask for his autograph. I didn’t want to ask for it when he was sitting because he might get uncomfortable. When I greeted him, he put his hand up and was like ‘hey!’ and let me shake/hold his hand, he asked where do I come from and when he knew he said Sawasdee-kab (hello) Khobkhun-kab(thank you) there are 3 people that asked for his autograph at that time he said, ‘I haven’t signed for a long time’ and I was so excited I can’t focus on the concert for an hour but I can keep my cool lol."

Jungkook met fans.

The fans spoke about meeting Jungkook.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Thank you for waiting till the end to ask for autograph & let our Kookie enjoy the show. I'm so thankful she respected his privacy! and Jungkook is the sweetest. All of his interactions whenever he meets ARMYs are so sweet & special!!" Another person said, "You are a lucky girl. Thanks for respecting his privacy and approaching him at the proper time." "The fact that JK took the time to ask where she's from? Then proceeded to greet her in her language? My heart just melted. Why is he so pure and kind?" read a tweet.

On Saturday, Jungkook headed to Washington, D.C. for BTS' meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. In videos and pictures shared online by fans, Jungkook sent finger hearts to fans and saluted them. He also bowed to the paparazzi inside the Seoul airport. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V will arrive in the US on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON