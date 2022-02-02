BTS' Jungkook reacts to Jin dragging him away during AMAs speech in new video: 'ARMY is going to make fun again'. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook featured in a new Bangtan Bomb video from the 2021 American Music Awards. The clip, which was released on Tuesday on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, showed the members practising Butter on stage.

BTS' Jin and Suga got nostalgic and recalled performing their track DNA at the awards four years ago. The members were then seen discussing their parts, coordinating steps for the show and giving feedback. After Butter, they practised with Coldplay for their collaborative track My Universe.

As they got ready on the last day of their dress rehearsal, Jin said, "(Chris) Martin seemed to be enjoying the performance more than we expected. So I think we'll be able to have more fun as well. It's our first collaboration performance on-air, so we'll bring out all the fun and excitement."

RM said, "This feels so unfamiliar. It's strange seeing people entering (the venue). There's a lot to memorise too. So I think we won't know until it actually begins. I know it'll turn out fine though. I think we'll have to get used to it quick." Suga added: “It's our first time being a nominee for Artist of the Year (in the US), so we're very excited. I'm really nervous. I'm really sleepy but we're going to go rehearse Butter for the AMAs.”

On the day of the award ceremony, as the members got ready, V was seen practising his speech in front of the camera. The members then got into their cars as they drove towards the venue. While J-Hope and V were seen together in one car, RM and Jimin travelled in another vehicle. Jin, Suga and Jungkook went together to the awards ceremony.

In the car, as V kept repeating his lines, J-Hope started laughing. He then told V, "We prepared so much, but once we go in, we won't be able to do much of what we prepared. I once didn't say anything I prepared." V added that it happened to him too. "When I prepared a lot of things to say, I was so ready, 'I'm going to pour out all the English I know today'. But I was basically silent. I'll try to succeed this time. I only memorised the main points. So I think it'll be okay."

As J-Hope and V enjoyed some fun moments, RM and Jimin were tense. The BTS leader said, "Let's try to enjoy the awkwardness. You can be at the top if you can enjoy even this feeling." Jimin joked, "We're not celebrities, RM" making the latter laugh. He continued, "We're just Kim Najoon and Park Jimin. We're far from celebrities. About 420 km far?" RM said, "That's not how the world goes. We don't fix that kind of title."

Of all the members, Suga, Jin and Jungkook were the most relaxed. As he sat at the back of the car, Jungkook said, "If they ask about New Years Resolution I can reply immediately." Jin then quizzed him about his outfit to which he replied immediately.

On reaching the venue, the BTS members changed outfits and discussed their performance of My Universe. After their My Universe performance ended, Jungkook said, "I'm so tired because I didn't get much sleep last night. But I'll focus hard and get through it. I'll make sure I don't regret anything about today's performance."

At the AMAs, BTS won the Artist of the Year, favourite Pop Duo/Group and favourite Pop Song. Returning to their dressing room after their speech, an upset V said, "I just kept on... seriously. Suddenly Namjon says 'You finish it off'. What about me?" RM added, "After I was done, 10 seconds later they were already signalling us to finish."

As he couldn't complete his speech on stage, V said, "I'm going to give my speech here." He then gave his speech. Jungkook, who was teased by the members for giving a long speech, laughed and said, "Fans are going to tease me a ton. ARMY is going to make fun again, what do I do? I wanted to look cool. Getting dragged off at the end."

RM consoled him saying, "Just accept it and go home." Jimin opined that giving a speech was more nerve-wracking than performing onstage: "I think I'm gonna die. My heart feels like it's gonna burst."

After their performances at the AMAs ended with Butter, the members called it fun adding that it was like a teaser for their Los Angeles concerts. As the video ended, the members gathered around and excitedly spoke about the difference between performing in front of a crowd and online.

