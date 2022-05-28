BTS: Jungkook salutes fans and shows finger heart at Seoul airport, bows to paparazzi as he leaves for US. Watch

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, left Seoul for the US on Saturday, days ahead of the K-pop group's meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House. Several videos and pictures of Jungkook were shared online by fans. The singer was seen sending finger hearts to fans and saluting them at the Seoul airport. Jungkook also bowed to the paparazzi inside the Incheon International Airport. (Also Read | BTS singer RM reacts to group's upcoming White House visit: 'Last time I saw it from afar, now I get to go in')

For his travel, Jungkook wore a white sweatshirt, blue denims and brown shoes. The singer also sported a cap and had a mask covering his face. Jungkook was also seen waving to the fans and flashing the peace sign. In one of the videos, he was also seen keeping his hand on his chest and bowing.

Reacting to one of the videos, a fan said, "Take care of yourself my love have a nice trip." Another person commented, "We love you my warrior and handsome Kookie." Another fan wrote, "Oh my gosh you are so polite." An Instagram user also wrote, "Such a gentleman, huge respect sir."

A person commented, "Have fun at the White House, we’re proud of you guys." "Jk is so precious. He always shows his respect. He will bow always," said another person. "So polite and respectful," said a fan. "Have a safe flight baby bunny. Stay healthy, happy and successful," read a comment.

The rest of the BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V – are scheduled to travel to the US on May 29. BTS will meet the US President to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI heritage month on May 31.

An official statement announced, "On Tuesday, May 31st, global K-pop phenomenon and Grammy-nominated musical group from the Republic of Korea BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene") will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

"President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities. President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world. Additional details to follow," it also read.

Currently, BTS is awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. BTS will return to South Korea ahead of the release of the new album on June 10. The new album comprises old as well as new songs.

