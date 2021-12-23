BTS: Jungkook says he feels the 'pressure' growing as he turns older; J-Hope confesses he's hit a musical slump

BTS members recently gave solo interviews to a magazine in South Korea and spoke about numerous subjects. While BTS member Jungkook talked about growing up under the spotlight, J-Hope opened up about a slump in music making, in their respective interviews.

Jungkook was 15 when he made his singing debut with BTS in 2013. The singer, in the interview, confessed that as he grows older, he can feel the ‘pressure’ mounting. However, he understands BTS' influence on the fandom, ARMY.

“As I get older, I feel more pressure. I’m not particularly great; and I’m not that good and virtuous. I’m a very ordinary person, and I’m often scolded by the other members for my immature behaviour. If the world sees us as having a positive influence, then I need to try to adjust and match my actions and thoughts to those values,” he said, speaking with Vogue Korea for their latest issue.

The singer also expressed his gratitude for the fandom. BTS fans have often made headlines for their philanthropic works, besides showering the members with love. Jungkook said he's moved and inspired by the fandom. “It seemed there was nothing special I could do. I’ve come to the conclusion that being good at my job, as I’ve been doing, is what I can do for ARMY,” he said.

On the other hand, in his solo interview to the same publication, J-Hope spoke about his second mixtape. In 2018, the rapper released a mixtape titled Hope World. While fans have been waiting for the follow-up album, J-Hope confessed he recently hit a roadblock of sortsin his work and has been reworking on his creations.

"I got into music through dancing, and I still need help when it comes to music. Not long ago, after meeting various producers to share my music and get some feedback, I faced a dilemma. I realised that the musical direction I'd chosen was tough, and I lost confidence. I'm anxious to move beyond this difficulty, but it's been slow going, and this makes me feel ashamed. I couldn't help but ask, 'Is this my limit?' But I'm in the process of gradually overcoming this challenge.” J-hope said. The rapper added that he scrapped all the songs seemingly made for the mixtape and has started all over again.

BTS has been busy with their group album as well. During an episode of In The Soop 2 BTS Ver, members RM and Suga were seen teasing the vibe of the album while Jungkook was seen penning lyrics for a song. The group's agency Big Hit Music also confirmed an album is in the making in a recent statement regarding BTS' break.