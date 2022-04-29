BTS: Lizzo says J-Hope is a 'great texter' and 'does not leave you on read'; opens up about collaboration

American singer Lizzo has revealed that she and BTS member J-Hope are texting buddies. Lizzo is good friends with J-Hope among other members of the K-pop group. She has shared that the South Korean musician is a very good texter and never ignores messages. Also Read| BTS leader RM reveals Lizzo is a fan of V and Jimin, says she finds them 'sexy'

Lizzo had met with BTS members J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook at the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles in November last year. BTS leader RM had revealed at that time that Lizzo is their fan, especially of the members V and Jimin. Lizzo recently opened up about her bonding with BTS members once again and said that she would be open to a collaboration with the singers.

She told Audacy, “I got J-Hope’s number, so we be texting. He’s a great texter, expressive. He does not leave you unread. If it’s been a while since he’s texted, he’s like ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he apologizes for how long it's taken.”

She added about the band, “Good people, like really good energy. I think that’s always why I’ve gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it’s like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans. I feel the same way and they genuinely have just a pure, positive energy all the time.” Asked if there can be a collaboration between her and the South Korean band in the future, Lizzo said, "Absolutely. I have to be careful because their fans are fierce! But absolutely, I would just say that. I would love to.” She also sent a message for BTS' fanbase ARMY, saying, "Love you ARMY!"

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook returned to Seoul, South Korea earlier this month following their four-day concert in Las Vegas in the United States. The band will release a new album in June this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON