BTS' RM and J-Hope react to group's win at Billboard Music Awards: ‘Thank you ARMY’

BTS members RM and J-Hope on Monday reacted to their win at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. At the BBMAs, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook won three out of the six awards for which they were nominated. The group won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for their song Butter. (Also Read | Billboard Music Awards 2022: BTS breaks record; Machine Gun Kelly dedicates song to 'wife' Megan Fox and 'unborn child')

Talking to his Instagram Stories, RM shared a selfie as he sat inside a car. The rapper flashed a thumbs-up sign. He wrote in Korean, "Thank you ARMY (blue heart emoji) #BBMAs."

On his Instagram Stories, J-Hope shared a picture featuring the members. The categories of their win were also added along with it. Sharing it, J-Hope added several purple emojis.

RM and J-Hope reacted to BTS' Billboard Music Awards win.

Taking to Twitter, BTS wrote, "BBMA Award for 6 consecutive years! Thank you to all the ARMYs around the world who loved our music. Won #BBMAs for 6 consecutive years! Thank you for listening to our music and your support. The Best is #YetToCome."

BTS also tweeted.

The official Twitter handle of BTS tweeted, "We won Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song at the #BBMAs! Thank you @BBMAs and #BTSARMY!"

BTS won three awards.

This is for the second consecutive year that BTS won these three awards. However, the members didn't attend the event to focus on their upcoming anthology album Proof.

With their win at the BBMAs, BTS has now become the group with the most wins in the Billboard Music Awards' history. They have so far won 12 awards. Last year, BTS was nominated for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. They won all four awards.

BTS' album Proof will be released on June 10 and will feature several of the members' old tracks as well as new songs. The songs included Yet To Come, Run BTS, are Persona, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Stay, Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Cypher PT 3, 00:00, Singularity, Euphoria, Dimple, Born Singer, No More Dream, N.O, Boy in Luv, Danger, I Need You, Run, Fire, Fake Love, IDOL, Dynamite, On, Life Goes On, and Butter among others.

