BTS: Suga celebrates birthday with VLive, Jungkook gatecrashes it; members share unseen pics and videos

BTS member Suga turned a year older on Tuesday, March 9. On the occasion, following the BTS tradition, the rapper hosted a VLive session.

During the chat, he mentioned the upcoming Grammys Awards, where the group would be seen performing solo for the first time. He also gave a health update with regard to his shoulder surgery and grooved with Jungkook, who gatecrashed the live for a quick hello.

The chat began with the rapper showing off his birthday cake, a strawberry studded cake, with a cute cutout of his photo place on top. He went on to reveal that he hasn't recovered completely from his shoulder injury.

Twitter user @BTSupdate_7 translated his statement, "I'm still going through rehabilitation, it takes awhile. i'm doing it everyday. It got much better! i can raise it up *raises hand*, but when i hold something heavy my arm will shake..!!"

Suga also opened up about the upcoming Grammys ceremony and confirmed that BTS will not be present in person at the awards show this year. "It is really a shame that we can't attend in person.. we may not be so sure about the award yet, but.. for the performance.. if [things were different] we'd perform and physically be there," he said, as translated by Twitter user @btstranslation7.

He also expressed his hope to win a Grammy this year. BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year for their song Dynamite.

During his chat, Jungkook gatecrashed the live and surprised the fandom. He greeted the rapper before he goofed around with him and sang him "Happy Birthday," in Korean. The two BTS members were in high spirits during the impromptu birthday jam and fans were in awe.

While Suga enjoyed his time with fans, his fellow group members took to Twitter and shared a series of photos and videos of the rapper to wish him. BTS leader RM shared a couple of photos and said, "Yeah our Yoongi Happy birthday to you~~ #SugaBirthdayCongrats."

J-Hope shared a few stunning pictures of the rapper before he pulled out a funny video on the occasion. BTS fan Soo Choi translated the caption, "If I have a dream SugaExpressionless #HappyBirthdaySUGA #SugaBdayCongrats #HopeFiln."

He followed it up with another video of Suga dancing on a keyboard spread and write, "Lastly Our Talented Hyung Happy Bday #HappyBirthdaySUGA #YoongiDay #HopeFiln."

Addressing this video during his chat with the fans, Suga confessed it was funny to watch himself excitedly jump around.

Jimin shared a photo of Suga sleeping and wrote, "Our hyung looks cool even when he is sleeping." Another post of Suga sleeping was shared soon, with fans thinking it was V who did it, citing his love for emojis. Jungkook shared photos of Suga and him, and said, "#SugaBdayCongrats #JJK Min Yoon Gi Yoon Yoon Yoon Gi Yoon Min."

Suga will join fellow BTS members to perform at the Grammys 2021, taking place on March 14 (March 15 in India). The Recording Academy confirmed that BTS is among the 22 artists that will be taking over the Grammys stage. This will mark BTS's first solo Grammy performance.

