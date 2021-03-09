BTS: Suga celebrates birthday with VLive, Jungkook gatecrashes it; members share unseen pics and videos
- BTS member Suga celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, the rapper hosted a VLive session and interacted with fans. During the chat, Jungkook gatecrashed and sang "Happy Birthday" for him.
BTS member Suga turned a year older on Tuesday, March 9. On the occasion, following the BTS tradition, the rapper hosted a VLive session.
During the chat, he mentioned the upcoming Grammys Awards, where the group would be seen performing solo for the first time. He also gave a health update with regard to his shoulder surgery and grooved with Jungkook, who gatecrashed the live for a quick hello.
The chat began with the rapper showing off his birthday cake, a strawberry studded cake, with a cute cutout of his photo place on top. He went on to reveal that he hasn't recovered completely from his shoulder injury.
Twitter user @BTSupdate_7 translated his statement, "I'm still going through rehabilitation, it takes awhile. i'm doing it everyday. It got much better! i can raise it up *raises hand*, but when i hold something heavy my arm will shake..!!"
Suga also opened up about the upcoming Grammys ceremony and confirmed that BTS will not be present in person at the awards show this year. "It is really a shame that we can't attend in person.. we may not be so sure about the award yet, but.. for the performance.. if [things were different] we'd perform and physically be there," he said, as translated by Twitter user @btstranslation7.
He also expressed his hope to win a Grammy this year. BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance this year for their song Dynamite.
During his chat, Jungkook gatecrashed the live and surprised the fandom. He greeted the rapper before he goofed around with him and sang him "Happy Birthday," in Korean. The two BTS members were in high spirits during the impromptu birthday jam and fans were in awe.
Also Read: BTS's Jungkook drops an alternative bridge of Dis-ease, fans think Grammy-nominated artists are in LA
While Suga enjoyed his time with fans, his fellow group members took to Twitter and shared a series of photos and videos of the rapper to wish him. BTS leader RM shared a couple of photos and said, "Yeah our Yoongi Happy birthday to you~~ #SugaBirthdayCongrats."
J-Hope shared a few stunning pictures of the rapper before he pulled out a funny video on the occasion. BTS fan Soo Choi translated the caption, "If I have a dream SugaExpressionless #HappyBirthdaySUGA #SugaBdayCongrats #HopeFiln."
He followed it up with another video of Suga dancing on a keyboard spread and write, "Lastly Our Talented Hyung Happy Bday #HappyBirthdaySUGA #YoongiDay #HopeFiln."
Addressing this video during his chat with the fans, Suga confessed it was funny to watch himself excitedly jump around.
Jimin shared a photo of Suga sleeping and wrote, "Our hyung looks cool even when he is sleeping." Another post of Suga sleeping was shared soon, with fans thinking it was V who did it, citing his love for emojis. Jungkook shared photos of Suga and him, and said, "#SugaBdayCongrats #JJK Min Yoon Gi Yoon Yoon Yoon Gi Yoon Min."
Suga will join fellow BTS members to perform at the Grammys 2021, taking place on March 14 (March 15 in India). The Recording Academy confirmed that BTS is among the 22 artists that will be taking over the Grammys stage. This will mark BTS's first solo Grammy performance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When flights reopened, I was like ‘Yaar, Dilli chalte hain’: Mamta Sharma
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS member Suga celebrates his birthday with a VLive, Jungkook gatecrashes it
- BTS member Suga celebrated his birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, the rapper hosted a VLive session and interacted with fans. During the chat, Jungkook gatecrashed and sang "Happy Birthday" for him.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS fans turn emotional as band announced as performers at Grammys 2021
- The Recording Academy announced the list of performers for Grammys 2021. BTS, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and many more will perform at this year's cereony.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jubin Nautiyal plans to get aggressive with social media presence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina Dilaik is back at work, shares BTS pics of song shoot with Paras Chhabra
- Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra are coming together for a music video. See their pictures and videos from the shoot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's Jungkook flaunts new hair colour, thanks fans and more in latest VLive
- BTS singer Jungkook hosted a VLive on Sunday. During the chat, he revealed his new hair colour, thanked the ARMY, listened to songs and gave everyone a good look at his arm tattoos.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick Jonas feels BTS's 'ability to have that freedom as a group is really rare'
- Singer Nick Jonas shared his thoughts on BTS, to the delight of the pop group's fans. Here's what he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AR Rahman: I never look at music as the second option, for me it is the only option
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Music bands @NewNormal stage: Sanitised equipments, selfies with mask and masti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS's Jungkook drops an alternative bridge of Dis-ease, fans ask 'Where is BTS?'
- BTS singer Jungkook released an alternative bridge of the group's song Dis-ease. The 45-second clip has the BTS member singing in English.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I am not making million views and I don’t intend to: Aanchal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill, romances Badshah in new song Fly, watch video
- Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill romances Badshah in new song Fly, but 'looks part Indian-part Thai'. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohanpreet Singh cannot get over Neha Kakkar’s ‘hotness’ in glamorous new photos
- Rohanpreet Singh was bowled over by Neha Kakkar's "hotness" in their glamorous new photoshoot together. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Our art reflects reality, which people don’t like: Nawab Gang’s Seshi Roy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS' Jimin and V felicitated with Global Cyber University's Presidential Award
- BTS singers Jimin and V graduated from Global Cyber University. The duo has been conferred with the Presidential Award as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox