BTS: Suga says 'I'm an idol after all' as That That choreographers compliment his dancing skills; gets teased by PSY

BTS member Suga teased his choreographers as they complimented him on learning the steps of his song That That quickly. In a new Bangtan Bomb video shared by Bangtan TV on their YouTube channel, Suga and singer PSY were also seen teasing each other. PSY collaborated with Suga for his new song, That That. The rapper also produced the track and featured in its music video. (Also Read | BTS: Suga says collaborating with PSY for That That felt like 'working with childhood friend', calls himself ‘huge fan’)

The video started with Suga practising the choreography of That That. After teaching the rapper a few steps, the choreographers said that he 'learns fast'. Suga laughed and said, "Then we can work on the details. I'm not too confident. I just memorise quickly."

After learning some more dance steps, Suga said laughing, "I knew it. I knew it wouldn't be easy. I was practising for the concert." At one point during their practice, Suga got curious and asked the choreographer, "Are you a leftie? We normally start with the right hand. You started everything with the left hand. So I thought you were a leftie."

As the video continued, Suga practised and said, "If I think about something else for a moment. I miss it." One of the choreographers again told Suga that 'he's learning fast'. The rapper laughed and said, "I'm an idol after all," to which they all laughed and agreed.

Suga also practised with PSY and the entire team of That That. During their break, Suga asked PSY, "Don't you shoot part by part?" PSY replied, "You don't think I have the stamina?" As PSY teased Suga, the latter laughed.

As the video ended, Suga said, "It's harder than our recent choreography. I'm so exhausted. The choreography I didn't think it'd be this hard. I should do well tomorrow." Suga, PSY and their team seemingly filmed the music video of That That the next day.

That That celebrates the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, and things going back to normal. In the song, both Suga and PSY featured in cowboy outfits in the middle of a desert. That That is part of PSY's latest album PSY 9th.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. It will release on June 10.

