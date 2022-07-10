Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS' V gives shoutout to Lizzo in new vlog, she reacts; he talks about 'working on a lot of songs' and plays golf. Watch
music

BTS' V gives shoutout to Lizzo in new vlog, she reacts; he talks about 'working on a lot of songs' and plays golf. Watch

BTS: V visited the dentist, had lunch and dinner with his crew and played golf in his new vlog. After he gave a shoutout to Lizzo, she reacted. Watch his video here. 
BTS: V gave a shoutout to Lizzo and she reacted. 
Published on Jul 10, 2022 02:39 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member V shared his 'drive vlog' giving ARMY a glimpse of his day as he visited the dentist, had meals with his crew members and played golf. In the video shared on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, V was also seen grooving to Antonio Carlos Jobim's Wave, Willow Smith's Wait a minute, Lizzo's About Damn Time, Justin Bieber's Ghost among others. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lizzo added clips from the video of V aka Kim Taehyung grooving to her song. She also added clips as she copied V and wrote, "Vizzo" and shared with purple heart emojis. (Also Read | BTS leader RM reveals Lizzo is a fan of V and Jimin, says she finds them 'sexy')

Speaking about his album, V said, "For the past four years I've been hesitant and indecisive and now I'm finally doing it. So I want to produce everything since I have the opportunity and I'm talking with a lot of directors too. So I'm studying and working hard so ARMY could think it's really high quality. I have so many things I want to try, so many things. I made a list. If I do everything on my list I have to shoot eight music videos. I was like 'Huh? How did this happen?' So I narrowed it down."

He also added, "When I listen to the whole album it has to be 'good, good'. But I've always been missing that 'why is this song here?' I kept changing the track list because of that and couldn't finish it. It never fit perfectly. I was always like 'No this isn't it, I don't want to use this one'. It kept getting put off... I realised the album doesn't need to be one genre, I decided to branch out and try new genres I've always wanted to try. So I'm working on a lot of songs right now."

RELATED STORIES

He also said, "I had meetings with some of the directors who will shoot the video. But this is the problem, there's only a demo version of the song. I've to start the actual recording but I keep feeling like something's missing, so was like 'later, later'. I can't present this kind of music to ARMY."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lizzo added clips from the video of V aka Kim Taehyung grooving to her song.
She also added clips as she copied V and wrote, "Vizzo" and shared with purple heart emojis.

After visiting the dentist, V said, "Dentists are really scary." V drove around with his team and they stopped for lunch at a restaurant. He joked as he came across a carton with 'Yoongi' written on it. Min Yoongi is the name of BTS member Suga. After his meal, V sat at a viewpoint, near the restaurant, and enjoyed the view of the river.

Next, V arrived at the indoor golfing venue and played for a long time. He also cheered the members who played after him. Following that, V said that the video was over. He, however, added a bonus clip in which he was seen at a restaurant. V told a person, "I didn't want to end this with us playing sports. The proper way to end our day is through food so I wanted to end the video with dinner." After his meal, he played the balance game with his crew. He also played one-second-long song quiz as the video ended.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
bts world bts bts video kim tae hyung k-pop
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP