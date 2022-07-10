BTS' V gives shoutout to Lizzo in new vlog, she reacts; he talks about 'working on a lot of songs' and plays golf. Watch

BTS member V shared his 'drive vlog' giving ARMY a glimpse of his day as he visited the dentist, had meals with his crew members and played golf. In the video shared on Bangtan TV's YouTube channel, V was also seen grooving to Antonio Carlos Jobim's Wave, Willow Smith's Wait a minute, Lizzo's About Damn Time, Justin Bieber's Ghost among others. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lizzo added clips from the video of V aka Kim Taehyung grooving to her song. She also added clips as she copied V and wrote, "Vizzo" and shared with purple heart emojis. (Also Read | BTS leader RM reveals Lizzo is a fan of V and Jimin, says she finds them 'sexy')

Speaking about his album, V said, "For the past four years I've been hesitant and indecisive and now I'm finally doing it. So I want to produce everything since I have the opportunity and I'm talking with a lot of directors too. So I'm studying and working hard so ARMY could think it's really high quality. I have so many things I want to try, so many things. I made a list. If I do everything on my list I have to shoot eight music videos. I was like 'Huh? How did this happen?' So I narrowed it down."

He also added, "When I listen to the whole album it has to be 'good, good'. But I've always been missing that 'why is this song here?' I kept changing the track list because of that and couldn't finish it. It never fit perfectly. I was always like 'No this isn't it, I don't want to use this one'. It kept getting put off... I realised the album doesn't need to be one genre, I decided to branch out and try new genres I've always wanted to try. So I'm working on a lot of songs right now."

He also said, "I had meetings with some of the directors who will shoot the video. But this is the problem, there's only a demo version of the song. I've to start the actual recording but I keep feeling like something's missing, so was like 'later, later'. I can't present this kind of music to ARMY."

After visiting the dentist, V said, "Dentists are really scary." V drove around with his team and they stopped for lunch at a restaurant. He joked as he came across a carton with 'Yoongi' written on it. Min Yoongi is the name of BTS member Suga. After his meal, V sat at a viewpoint, near the restaurant, and enjoyed the view of the river.

Next, V arrived at the indoor golfing venue and played for a long time. He also cheered the members who played after him. Following that, V said that the video was over. He, however, added a bonus clip in which he was seen at a restaurant. V told a person, "I didn't want to end this with us playing sports. The proper way to end our day is through food so I wanted to end the video with dinner." After his meal, he played the balance game with his crew. He also played one-second-long song quiz as the video ended.

