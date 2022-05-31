BTS: V teases J-Hope about his 'hip hop golf' video for group's 20th anniversary, asks if he can share it

BTS member V has revealed that he has a 'hip hop golf' themed video planned for the group's 20th debut anniversary. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted in June 2013 as K-pop group BTS. The members, currently in the US, have been sharing pictures and videos from there. Recently, Jin posted a video on Instagram, where he played golf outdoors. (Also Read | BTS: J-Hope and RM share pics and videos from US trip ahead of White House visit; ARMY can't get enough of their selfies)

Sharing it Jin captioned the post, "Hahahahahahahahaha I think throwing it with your hands will go farther." Reacting to it, J-Hope commented, "If it were me, I'd just throw it." However, V had a different thought in his mind as he asked J-Hope a question. V wrote in the comments section, "@uarmyhope Can I post the video that I let you see earlier when it’s 20th debut anniversary?" But J-Hope didn't respond to the question.

Jin posted a video on Instagram.

Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, ARMY posted comments wanting to know about the video. A fan wrote, "Taehyungah, what is that video, please give us some hints, I’ll wait for you till your 20th debut anniversary comes." V replied, "It’s hip hop golf." He also dropped a facepalm emoji. V replied to a fan on Weverse.

After landing in the US, Jin and V went indoor skydiving with the latter sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. V also went golfing. Sharing a photo of him inside a simulator, V wrote, "Let's go pick/pluck clouds." Posting a video V said, "I'm also up there. I'm a cool one too."

On Monday, RM and J-Hope also shared posts on Instagram. RM visited the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. He also posted his photo posing in front of a wall that read Philip Guston. Enjoying his time as he lay in a park, RM dropped a selfie. He captioned the post, "to Boston fo Guston..from Washington."

J-Hope posted several selfies on Instagram and also gave a peek as he stepped out of his hotel in Washington DC. He posted a photo as he visited the Lincoln Memorial. He also gave a glimpse of his meal. In a video recorded during J-Hope's dinner, Jungkook's voice was heard saying, "Even when I take pictures of food, there's nothing I do with it." On his Instagram Stories, he posted a photo of a black bucket hat lying on his bed. Tagging Jimin, he wrote, "Why are you always in my room. This one..."

BTS members reached the US for their meeting with US President Joe Biden. They will meet the US President at the White House on Tuesday to talk about diversity, Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes in the US, the group's management agency BigHit Music announced earlier in May.

