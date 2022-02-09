BTS: When J-Hope worked out using Jimin as equipment, Jungkook complained about his undercooked meal. Watch

BTS member J-Hope once warmed up backstage using fellow group member Jimin as an elliptical trainer, a cardio machine. In August 2019, Bangtan TV had shared a Bangtan Bomb on its YouTube channel of the members relaxing in their dressing room at one of their shows. The video was also shared by Bangtan Subs on YouTube.

In the video, BTS' J-Hope was seen at first stretching Jimin's leg who sat on a couch listening to music. Jungkook who walked about the room talked about his food and said, "It's not medium rare, what? Isn't this just rare? Why isn't it slicing through?"

As Jungkook continued complaining about his meal, J-Hope was seen asking Jimin for both his legs. He then pretended to be on an elliptical trainer and started exercising leaving Jimin in splits. On the other hand, Jungkook again said, "It's really rare, I can't cut through it.

J-Hope who too couldn't control his laughter said, "Ah, it feels like I'm warming up." Jimin then said, "Ah, so fun." An unperturbed Jungkook said, "It's not slicing through. There's so much fat though. The oil. It's really so rare?"

As J-Hope walked away, he said, "Ah, I'm completely awake now. Jimin said, "I'm J-Hope's pick-me-up." A giggling J-Hope returned to Jimin who told him to start working out again. As he lifted his legs, Jimin said, "This will definitely wake you up" and asked J-Hope to work on his chest.

J-Hope agreed, "Okay, I'm going for the shoulders." He sat on the floor, with his back at Jimin, and started lifting Jimin's legs above his shoulders. The duo burst out laughing." Even as the video came to an end, an irritated Junkook kept complaining, "What is this? This is just an entire chunk of fat? The fork doesn't even go into it. It's tough to even tear it."

Taking to the comments section, fans said that they found the video hilarious. A person wrote, "Jimin and J-Hope: Weirdly exercising. JK in the back: Talking about steak." Another person wrote, "While Hobi and Jimin are all giggly and goofing around, Jungkook is complaining that his steak is rare and has lots of fat."

Another fan said, "Jimin's out here literally flexing his flexibility on us. And poor JK, all he wanted was a decent steak." A person also wrote, "It's hilarious hearing Jungkook talking about steak the whole time J-Hope and Jimin is fooling around with exercise. Give our precious maknae good steak please!" "Can we just talk about Jungkook’s steak crisis in the background? He really just went damn," said another fan.

BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have travelled across the world for their concerts. In November last year, the group had travelled to Los Angeles, US, for their four in-person concerts. Following that, they took an 'extended period of rest'.

After returning to South Korea, RM, Jin, Suga, and Jimin contracted the coronavirus and also recovered. Jimin also underwent acute appendicitis surgery. The members regularly share posts on Instagram and Weverse keeping fans updated about their lives.

