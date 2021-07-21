BTS: When V performed belly dance in Dubai and Jungkook cheered for him, watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had once travelled to Dubai as part of their summer package special. During their stay, the members indulged in numerous activities, one of which included singer V performing belly dance.

A clip from BTS 2016 Summer Package has been shared online in which the members were seen having dinner together while a group of belly dancers were putting on a show. During the performance, BTS member V was offered to join them for a dance.

The singer obliged while his fellow BTS members cheered him on. The singer strapped on the hip belt and began grooving to the tunes. The members were seen filming the memorable moment. At a point, Jungkook even screamed, "Oh yeah!" An impressed J-Hope added, "You did great."

BTS has had a great 2021 so far. Both their songs, Butter and Permission to Dance, debuted on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100. Butter retained its top spot on the international music chart for seven weeks before passing the baton to Permission to Dance this week.

The group has also been appointed as the Special Presidential Envoy For Future Generations and Culture by the President Of South Korea Moon Jae In. BTS members will also be attending the United Nations General Assembly scheduled to take place in September, this year. BTS had attended the United Nations General Assembly in 2018 and delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly 2020.

As reported by Soompi, the spokesperson of the South Korean president said, "President Moon Jae In has appointed BTS as a ‘Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture’ to lead the global agenda for future generations such as sustainable growth and to expand South Korea’s diplomatic power to match its elevated status in the international community.”