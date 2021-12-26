BTS: WHO chief reaches out to RM, Jin, Suga after they tested Covid-19 positive, wishes them speedy recovery

BTS members RM, Jin and Suga tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this weekend. While RM and Suga have exhibited no symptoms, Big Hit Music confirmed that Jin was showing mild symptoms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the agency confirmed their diagnosis, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reached out to the BTS members on Twitter. He hoped that the trio recovers soon and reminded everyone to get vaccinated.

“Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin & Yoongi, rest well & feel better soon! 빨리 낫길 바랄게요 (I hope you get well soon). It’s so important for everyone to take precautions: Wear a well-fitting mask, keep a safe distance, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces, clean hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn,” he tweeted.

Fans thanked Dr Tedros for his tweet and prayed for RM, Jin and Suga's speedy recovery. They also joined him to urge fellow fans to get vaccinated and take necessary precautions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Tedros has often tweeted about BTS. Earlier this year, when BTS members were appointment as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture, Dr Tedros tweeted, “Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture! A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2020 as well, he praised Jimin for breaking down the Covid-19 rules during one of his Vlives for children to understand. Sharing a video of the same on Twitter, Dr Tedros said, “What a very thoughtful message from @BTS_twt Jimin - 감사합니다 (thank you)! Children are indeed affected by #COVID19 restrictions, we should do our best to help them understand the situations, and support and comfort them. Together, we will end this pandemic. #BeHelpful.”

Also read: BTS: V gets a sweet review of his song Christmas Tree from J-Hope; singer thanks Our Beloved Summer team

Big Hit Music assured fans that they are doing everything to help RM, Jin and Suga recover. They also added that the members haven't gotten in touch with each other since their return from the US.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON