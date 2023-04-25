Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci dies after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS' Jimin

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci, who underwent 12 surgeries to look like BTS member Jimin, died at the age of 22. As per a new report, he died on Sunday at a hospital in South Korea after complications from his most recent procedure. Reportedly, Saint Von moved to South Korea from Canada in 2019 for a career in the music industry. (Also Read | Jimin says he is unable to believe he made history; BTS singer wants to repay fans for their love)

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci died after he underwent surgeries to look like BTS singer Jimin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor underwent surgery on April 22 this year to remove jaw implants he had put in November last year. However, after the surgery, he developed an infection and had to be intubated. He died a few hours later. In the last year, Saint Von spent $220,000 on 12 surgeries, including a nose job, a facelift, an eyebrow lift, an eye lift, and a lip reduction, among others.

Speaking with Daily Mail, his publicist Eric Blake said on Monday, “It is very tragic and very unfortunate. He was very insecure about his looks. He had a very square jawline and chin and he didn't like the shape of it because he thought it was too wide and wanted a V-shape, the shape many Asians have. He was very insecure about his face. It was very hard for him to get a job in South Korea and he felt very discriminated against his Western looks."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the report, after arriving in South Korea in 2019, a firm paid for Saint Von's housing, transportation, and living expenses. Eric said he was under a seven-year contract with him. Eric added, "He was very very excited and worked really hard," As per Daily Mail, the actor underwent the surgeries to play BTS singer Jimin for a US streaming network.

Saint Von started filming for the Korean drama, Pretty Lies in June last year, and the shoot was completed in December. He played one of the main characters, an international student. Eric said the eight-episode show is set to air on a major US streaming network in October. Saint Von's original features included dark blonde hair and blue eyes. He was 6 feet tall and weighed 182 pounds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON