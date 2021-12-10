Carrera: Deep Money's music video presented by Fab Music Beats crosses 1.5 million views on YouTube

Fab Music Beats, the music label from the house of HT Media Ltd, has been receiving love from audiences for promoting local Indian musicians, singers and artists. Over the past few months, the music label has released a number of songs under its banner, with Deep Money's Carrera being the latest.

The singer had previously released hit songs such as Dope Shope, Heeriye, and Blush. Carrera has become yet another hit track by the singer, surpassing 1.5 million views on YouTube in just four days. Carrera is an up-beat Punjabi track with an urban and contemporary vibe to it. The groovy track has a catchy hook to it.

Watch the video below:

The music video for Carrera features Deepti Sadhwani alongside Deep Money. Deepti, who recently appeared in Butterfly Wale, is also a singer. She is a popular emcee too. The music for the track was provided by Deep Money, and the lyrics have been penned by NS Chauhan. The song is streaming now on the official YouTube channel for Fab Music Beats as well as all other major audio streaming platforms.