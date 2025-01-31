Dave Grohl returns to stage with daughter Violet, 18, for surprise Nirvana reunion at FireAid

Dave Grohl returned to the stage on Thursday for the first time since publically announcing he fathered a child outside of his marriage. The 56-year-old brought his daughter, Violet Grohl, onstage for a surprise reunion of Nirvana at the FireAid Los Angeles Benefit Concert. The Foo Fighters frontman was left emotional as the 18-year-old performed a poignant rendition of the disbanded band's 1993 track, All Apologies. Violet Grohl, performs with Dave Grohl of Nirvana during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Dave Grohl returns to stage for surprise Nirvana reunion at FireAid

For the reunion, St. Vincent, Joan Jett, and Kim Gordon joined the surviving members — Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear of Nirvana — whose frontman was Kurt Cobain until his tragic death in 1994. Dubbed “Hervana,” the female trio had notably fronted the band during its 2014 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

First up was Vincent (real name is Annie Clark), who led Grohl, Novoselic, and Smear through a rendition of Breed from the band's second studio album, Nevermind. The set was followed by Gordon, who performed the 1989 track, School, and Joan Jett, who delivered a powerful rendition of the 1991 track, Territorial Pissings.

The fourth vocalist for the set was Violet, who shared a sweet moment with her father, sharing the mic during the song's famous refrain. Nirvana fans were left emotional by the surprise reunion as they flocked to social media to share their reactions. “What an amazing performance! Kurt was smiling down at her,” an X user wrote, referring to Violet's performance.

“Hearing these Nirvana songs played live by these guys always gives me chills. Dave Grohl pounding the drums. There's nothing else quite like it,” one more fan wrote on the platform. As several others slammed the reunion, one fan commented, “All you ney sayers can go to hell. Violet, who is only 18 yrs old, did an awesome job, fronting the band. She might be young, but she has lived this rock and roll lifestyle. I'm sure, Violet knows more about the mind of Kurt Cobain, than any of us ever will. Rock on, child!”