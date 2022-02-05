Devil The Rhymer reveals how he became one of India’s fastest rappers

According to India Book of Records, Abhay Prasad, aka Devil the Rhymer, holds the distinction of being India’s fastest rapper. And recently, he also came out with his EP under actor Ranveer Singh’s music label.

Hailing from Delhi, it all started for him at a young age. “My grand dad used to sing, at functions too, and my dad used to write. Mujhe yeh viraasat mein mila hai. When I would listen to songs as a child, I thought ki gaane mein kuchh bhi bol dete hain. My mom told me later that very line has a meaning in a song,” says the rapper, who went on to write raps.

One day, some friends told him about rapper Eminem, one of the greatest rappers of all time and why he should listen to him.

“Tab voh bauhaut fast rap kar rahe the. Unki voh dhun pakad ke maine Hindi mein koshish ki, aur logon ko sunaya. They said it’s very fast, but I was comfortable with the speed. Then I started receiving the same reviews from many people, and my team said I should write the fastest rap,” he says.

About the record setting moment, Devil adds, “I spoke continuously for a minute for the first time and recorded it. I spoke 478 words in a minute.”

Additionally, meeting Ranveer also changed his life three years ago.

“I got shortlisted and worked with him a lot then. After those many years, I got to know that he has started his own label and I am a part of it too. Voh feeling bauhaut amazing thi. Finally my EP Psyklone released recently, it was a lot of firsts for me,” he says.