New Delhi, Singer Dhvani Bhanushali, known for tracks such as "Vaaste", "Leja Re", "Psycho Saiyaan" and "Kinna Sona", says making a music career wasn't her "first dream", but it kept finding her throughout. Didn't know this would be my path: Dhvani Bhanushali on having music career

Bhanushali posted a series of pictures and clips on her Instagram handle on Saturday on the occasion of World Music Day, which is celebrated annually on June 21.

The post began with the singer's recent picture holding a microphone. Followed by throwback pictures from her performances.

The 27-year-old singer, who made her acting debut with "Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam" in 2024, said she didn't know music would be her path.

"I didn't always know this would be my path. Music wasn't the first dream, but maybe it was the one quietly waiting for me all along. My dad saw something in me before I could even name it. A spark. A sound. A possibility. And my mom... her dream lived in silence, tucked away in the corners of her heart. Today, I get to carry it forward-not just for me, but for her too," she wrote in the caption.

Bhanushali said her journey was never a "straight line".

"From school stages and clumsy notes to finding a voice that finally felt like mine, this journey has never been a straight line. There have been moments that tested everything I had. Days where the silence felt heavier than the sound. But music kept showing up for me. And so, I kept showing up for it," she wrote.

"These old photos aren't just memories; they're proof of every small beginning, every leap of faith, every time I chose to keep going. On World Music Day, I'm grateful for the little girl who didn't know where it would lead, but kept singing anyway! Here's to celebrating the story behind it all, a story still unfolding," she concluded.

Bhanushali made her song debut with "Ishtehaar" from the 2018 film "Welcome to New York". Sung by Bhanushali alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Khan from the lyrics by Charanjeet Charan, the track was composed by Shamir Tandon.

