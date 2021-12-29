‘Don’t have the time, patience for marriage,’ says Tony Kakkar

Singer Tony Kakkar may be known for his party hits, however, many might have forgotten that he rose to prominence with a romantic ballad, Sawan Aaya Hai. After delivering consecutive party hits, the singer now wishes to focus on the genre that made him a household name. “My fans have been asking this for a long time. I want to be more expressive with these ballads and open my heart, regardless of the views,” elaborates Kakkar.

When the singer says he wants to open his heart, he means it. In one of his songs, Mamla Dil Da, he used verses that were true to his reality. He wishes to do the same with his upcoming tracks. “There are a few things that are too personal to talk, but you end up expressing them through such tracks,” he says.

Talking about love, Kakkar, opines, “Love is an emotion that is always underrated. I’m full of love.” Ask him if he is seeing anyone and the singer gushes. “For this interview, I’ll be single. Today I choose to be single,” he laughs and then on a serious note says, “I’m not dating anybody.”

Kakkar also reveals how the question of marriage has already started hounding him. “Mere sar ke upar nikal gaya. I don’t know what to say, I get awkward,” quips Kakkar. “I’m not ready for marriage. Marriage asks for a lot of energy and time. I don’t have the time, patience for marriage. But I’m happy,” the Dheeme Dheeme singer ends.

