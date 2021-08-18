Drake admits he experienced hair loss after Covid-19, asks fans to not diss him: 'It's coming back'

Singer Drake revealed in an Instagram comment that he experienced hair loss after getting Covid-19. He reassured the fanwho first pointed it out, saying that 'it's coming back'.

Sharing a picture of Drake, with a heart razored at the edge of his hairline, one person posted, "That heart is stressed." Drake replied in the comments section, "I had Covid that s**t grew in weird I had to start again it’s coming back don’t diss."

The American Academy of Dermatology Association said that hair loss after fever isn't unusual. ever is a common symptom of Covid-19. A few months after having a high fever or recovering from an illness, many people see noticeable hair loss.

"While many people think of this as hair loss, it’s actually hair shedding. The medical name for this type of hair shedding is telogen effluvium. It happens when more hairs than normal enter the shedding (telogen) phase of the hair growth lifecycle at the same time. A fever or illness can force more hairs into the shedding phase," it said on its website, adding that the 'shedding can last for six to nine months before it stops'.

Also read: BTS leader RM says Drake inspired him to sing: 'Wanted to do something just like him'

Previously, actor Alyssa Milano spoke about the 'extreme hair loss' that she dealt with after contracting Covid-19. "It's hard, especially when you're an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin," she said in October, on The Dr Oz Show. "Along with that also, I have the brain fog. Which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorise dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it's frightening."

Drake first spoke about getting tested for the coronavirus in March 2020.