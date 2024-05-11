Dutch artist misses Eurovision rehearsal after 'incident', organisers say

MALMO, Sweden, - Dutch singer Joost Klein was not allowed to participate in either of Friday's two rehearsals ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest following an "incident", the European Broadcasting Union , which organises the event, said in a statement. HT Image

"We are currently investigating an incident that was reported to us involving the Dutch artist. He will not be rehearsing until further notice," the EBU said in the statement.

Klein, who had not participated in the first rehearsal on Friday, would also not be performing during the second dress rehearsal scheduled for 1900 GMT, the EBU later said, citing the ongoing investigation.

Performances during the rehearsal are voted on by juries in the 37 participating countries, but Klein's performance from the semi-final would be used instead, the EBU said.

The EBU also said it was in dialogue with the Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS, without providing more detail on the nature of the investigation.

It was not clear if Klein, whose quirky song "Europapa" had originally made him one of the favourites, would be appearing in Saturday's final.

The EBU and Klein did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

On Thursday, over 10,000 people demonstrated in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, where the competition takes place, against the participation of Israel.

Eurovision organisers have resisted calls to exclude Israel over its military campaign in Gaza, triggered by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, arguing that the competition is a non-political event.

Israeli solo artist Golan, 20, was one of eight acts to qualify on Thursday for the final, and has become one of the favourites among bookies to win the competition.

