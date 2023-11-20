‘Goodbye, goodbye’: Taylor Swift tears up, dedicates moving song to deceased fan as she returns to stage in Brazil

Taylor Swift returned to the stage in Brazil after postponing her show following a fan’s death. The singer seemingly paid a heartbreaking tribute to her fan,Ana Clara Benevides, who died after falling ill in the heat at the concert venue. Taylor Swift dedicated the track Bigger Than the Whole Sky to her deceased fan (tstourtips/Instagram screenshots)

Taylor sang the trackBigger Than the Whole Sky, as seen in avideo posted to TikTok. “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time,” she sang, looking visibly sad. “I'm never gonna meet / What could've been, would've been / What should've been you / What could've been, would've been you.”

“No words appear before me in the aftermath/ Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears/ Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness,” the lyrics say.

Ana’s cause of death has been listed as cardiorespiratory arrest, according to Brazilian newspaper Fohla De Sao Paolo. Taylor previously said she was “devastated” by Ana's death. "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Taylor wrote on social media. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this."

Taylor added that she would not be able to address the incident from the stage because she felt "overwhelmed by grief" while trying to talk about it. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends,” she said.

Rio de Janeiro is experiencing a massive heatwave. In fact, a recent video appears to show Taylor gasping for air while performing in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday, November 17. The clip shows the star seemingly struggling to breathe after singing ‘Bejeweled.’ A video even showed Taylor distributing bottles of water.

During the latest show, Taylor also expressed gratitude to her fans for supporting her despite the rain and heat. “How lucky do you have to be to have 65,000 people dance in the pouring rain with you?” she asked the crowd. “I've never gotten to bring a tour to Brazil before and you've been so supportive to me ever since the beginning of my career.”

“I love you so much and I'm so happy to see your faces tonight you have no idea,” she added.

The crowd also erupted in applause after 'Champagne Problems,’ and Taylor was seen tearing up. She was seen mouthing the words “I love you” to the crowd.