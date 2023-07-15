Ricky Kej: Spent two hours with PM Modi and President Macron at the Louvre

Musician Ricky Kej enjoyed a dinner in Paris (France) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of France Emmanuel Macron. Talking to us a few hours after the gala dinner, the three-time Grammy winner says he was in awe of the warm hospitality he received at the French Capital. “I spent two hours with PM Modi and President Macron. We were at the Louvre in Paris. I was seated next to President Macaron and PM Modi during the dinner. It filled me with a lot of pride to see the bond PM Modi and President Macron shared.”

(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Emmanuel Macron and Ricky Kej (Photo: Instagram/rickykej)

Ricky Kej and PM Modi (Photo: Instagram/rickykej)

Talking about the conversations at the dinner table, Kej adds, “We discussed about the environment and PM Modi’s Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment). President Macron spoke to me about his love for music. There was a chamber orchestra playing during the dinner. They played some songs by Jean-Jacques Goldman, the legendary French singer and President Macron told me he loves Goldman’s songs. He also enjoyed the version of Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire; 2008) that the orchestra played.”

